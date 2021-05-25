President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the postponement of the Federal Executive Council meeting in honour of the deceased Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, and 10 other officers and men.

Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, made this known in a circular he issued on Monday in Abuja.

Mustapha said the President also directed that the scheduled Police Council meeting for Thursday be postponed.

He said: “In Furtherance to the directive of the President for the National Flag to fly at half-mast nationwide from Monday to Wednesday and the declaration of today, Monday May 24 as work free-day for members of the Armed Forces.

“The President has also directed that the Federal Executive Council Meeting scheduled to hold on Wednesday, May, 26, be postponed to Wednesday June 2.

“Similarly, the Police Council Meeting which was earlier scheduled for Thursday May 27, be postponed to Thursday June 3, in honour of the memory of late Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Attahiru and 10 other Senior Military Officers and Service Men who died in a plane crash in Kaduna on Friday.”

Mustapha said President Buhari has urged all citizens to use this period of mourning to pray for the repose of the souls of the departed and strength for their families to bear the painful loss.