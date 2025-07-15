Buhari offered me a rare friendship, says Obiano

Former Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano, has described the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari as “very painful” considering his healthy relationship with him.

Obiano said that the news was unexpected to him and said that the death, which occurred on Sunday, July 13, in a London hospital, was a “black day” for him and his family.

The former governor released his tribute to journalists in Awka on Tuesday through his former aide, Chief Paul Nwosu, former commissioner for information in Anambra.

Obiano described the late President as a disciplined and principled leader who confronted corruption with uncommon resolve and served Nigeria with sincerity and simplicity.

He noted that history would remember the former President as a man who governed with deep conviction and stood firm on issues he believed in.

Obiano praised the late President for his fairness and respect for democratic processes, especially during his tenure.

“Unlike what was often the case in the past, President Buhari ensured that Anambra’s votes truly counted during elections under his watch.

“He firmly resisted alleged attempts to undermine the democratic space in the state and stood by democratic ideals and upheld the sanctity of his mandate,” he remarked.

Obiano noted that there were fond memories of the personal relationship he enjoyed with the late President, describing him as a leader who rose above partisanship.

“Despite our political differences, he offered me a rare friendship. He welcomed me warmly into his inner circle, included me on presidential delegations abroad, and granted me unfettered access to his office.

“His openness and magnanimity defined him as a man of repute,” he recalled.

Obiano concluded by saying that the death of President Buhari marked the end of an era in Nigerian politics.

He prayed for the peaceful repose of his soul and for God to console his family, the people of Daura, and the entire nation.

“President Muhammadu Buhari will be greatly missed. May his soul find eternal rest”, he prayed.

