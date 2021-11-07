The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, on Saturday faulted those blaming President Muhammadu Buhari for the rising insecurity in the country.

The Governor spoke at a national security summit organised by the National Association of Nigerian Students in Abuja.

Bello said this blaming Buhari are getting it wrong, adding that the President inherited a rotten security system.

He said instead of blaming Buhari, politicians should be held liable.

He said: “To overcome all these issues, we must get both education and security right because Mr. President inherited a decayed security architecture.

“There are responsibilities that lie on our shoulders.

“Who are the managers of these security agencies?

“The management of these securities is the politicians, the political class, not the service chiefs nor the president.”

On how to overcome the challenges confronting the nation, Bello said: “We can get insecurity and education right.

“Whoever is going to be president in 2023, we must go into records before we choose and vote.”

Using Kogi State as an example, the Governor, who is eyeing the 2023 presidential ticket of his party, All Progressives Congress, said: “Those helping us are not security men made from heaven, but the same Army, Navy and Police.

“We didn’t hire anyone outside the state because the citizens are up and willing to defend themselves.”

The Chairman of the occasion and Governor of Ekiti, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, urged governments at various levels to ensure young people are engaged in intelligence gathering.

Fayemi, who is the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, was represented at the summit by his Special Adviser on Federal Matters, Hon. Makinde Araoye.