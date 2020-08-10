President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met behind closed doors with the six governors of the North East Zone and security chiefs at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the meeting was also attended by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

The National Security Adviser, retired Major General Babagana Monguno, and the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, also attended the meeting.

The affected governors, who were led by their Chairman and Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulum, were Ahmadu Fintri (Adamawa), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi State), Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe State), Darius Ishaku (Taraba) and Mai Mala Buni (Yobe).

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai; and Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas, were equally at the meeting.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar; Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu; and Director General, Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi, were also in attendance.

The Director General, National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Rufa’i; Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi; and Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammad Dingyadi, also attended the meeting.