The Senate on Tuesday received a request from President Muhammadu Buhari for the confirmation of eight Justices of the Court of Appeal as Justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

The request, which was contained in a letter dated August 31, 2020, was read on the floor of the Senate during plenary by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on Tuesday.

According to President Buhari, the request for the confirmation of the eight Justices to the Supreme Court was carried out in line with the provisions of section 231(2) of the 1999 Constitution and the advice of the National Judicial Council.

The letter reads: “Pursuant to section 231(2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), and upon the advice of the National Judicial Council, I hereby present for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of the underlisted Eight (8) Justices of the Court of Appeal as Justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, according to their ranking of seniority at the Court of Appeal.”

They are: Hon. Justice Lawal Garba, North West; Hon. Justice Helen M. Ogunwumiju, South West; Hon. Justice Addu Aboki, North West; Hon. Justice I. M. M. Saulawa, North West; Hon. Justice Adamu Jauro, North East; Hon. Justice Samuel C. Oseji, South South; Hon. Justice Tijjani Abubakar, North East; and Hon. Justice Emmanuel A. Agim, South South.

In another request to the Senate dated September 14, 2020, President Buhari requested the confirmation of appointment of the Chairman and Commissioners of the National Population Commission.

The letter reads: “In accordance with the provision of Section 154 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), I write to forward for confirmation by the Senate, the underlisted names of twelve (12) nominees as Chairman and Commissioners of the National Population Commission.”

The appointees are: Nasir Isa Kwarra (Nasarawa), Chairman; Ali Silas Agara (Nasarawa); Mohammed Chiso A. Dottoji (Sokoto); Gidado Razak Folorunso (Kwara); Ibrahim Mohammed (Bauchi); Hon. Joseph Kwali Shazin (FCT); Ajayi Ayodeji Sunday (Ekiti); Garba A. G. Zakar (Jigawa); Mai Aliyu Muhammad (Yobe); Muhammad Muttaka Rini (Zamfara); Hon. Engr. Bala Almu Banya (Katsina); and Mrs. Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin (Lagos).

In a third request, President Buhari sought the confirmation of Ambassador Muhammad Haruna Manta and Yusuf Yunusa as Non-Career Ambassador-Designates.

The request, according to the President, was made in accordance to Section 171(1),(2)(c) and sub-section (4) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

President Buhari noted that the appointment of both nominees serve as replacement to his earlier submission, wherein he nominated Air Commodore Peter Ndabake Gana (retd) and Alhaji Yusuf Mohammed from Niger and Yobe States respectively.