The Presidency has said that there was not a time when President Muhammadu Buhari promised to make N1 equivalent to $1.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said this on a Channels Television programme, Sunday Politics, on Sunday.

Adesina, who also addressed complaints about the economy by Nigerians, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, said of the often quoted promise by Buhari to make N1 exchange for $1: “It does not exist, it is fake, it is false, it is apocryphal, it doesn’t exist.”

He further told Channels Television that the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has debunked the claim several times and challenged anyone with clips and publications of the President promising such to make them available.

On the criticism of the Administration on the economic front, especially the statement issued by Abubakar on Sunday night on the new data on Nigeria by Bloomberg, Adesina said Nigerians must stop dwelling solely on the negatives if the country is to forge ahead in the progressive path.

He said there are silver linings in the sky, adding that it was typical of Nigeria that when the break in the clouds comes, no one talks about them.