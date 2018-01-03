Buhari must seek reelection in 2019, he is saviour of Nigerians – Minister

The Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu, on Wednesday said though President Muhammadu Buhari was yet to make up his mind, those of them who are his ardent supporters will prevail on him to seek reelection in 2019.

The Minister revealed this after he met with Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Adebayo also said he informed the President that he had been appointed as national chairman of the Board of Trustees of Muhammadu Buhari/Osinbajo Dynamic Support Group.

Shittu, who described President Buhari as “Saviour” of Nigerians, said the South West Zonal office of the campaign organisation of Buhari-Osinbajo would be inaugurated on January 20.

He said: “Every day since he came into office, all his activities are geared towards letting Nigeria know that they have a saviour, a rescuer, somebody who is committed to providing relief for Nigerians in all respects.

“These include fighting corruption, insurgency, whether in the North East or the Niger Delta, in the area of repairing the economy and providing jobs and providing social stability in the society.

“You will agree with me that today but for Buhari, Boko Haram would have invaded even Lagos.”

The minister, who disclosed that President Buhari was yet to indicate interest in whether he will seek re-election in 2019, said his ardent supporters would continue to pressure him to seek re-election to enable him complete his good works to Nigerians.

He added: “It goes without saying, I mean if you have a child who goes to primary school does well, proceeds to secondary school does well, and you keep asking is he going to university?

“By the grace of God, we his ardent supporters who appreciate his worth on behalf of millions of Nigerians, would urge him to re-contest.

“I know he has not made up his mind, but I can say that some of us can assist him in making up his mind so that Nigeria can continue to enjoy stability and progress in our land.”

NAN.