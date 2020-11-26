The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said President Muhammadu Buhari has an opportunity to address the demands of the people or put the country “on fire”.

Wike said this on a Channels Television programme, Sunrise Daily, on Thursday.

He said: “We must understand in this country that political leadership is very key.

“Having the political will to implement what the people want is very serious.

“I don’t want to talk about the issue of distrust or no trust in government.

“People have raised such issues, that they don’t think that nothing will come out of all this dialogue.

“I don’t agree with that.

“I believe that if the president does not do, given the opportunities he has now, then, he will be putting Nigeria on fire.”