Some Nigerians have reacted to the news of the impeachment of Trump by taking over the micro-blogging space to call on the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Eagle Online reports that President Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives under the speakership of Nancy Pelosi but Trump still remain president since the impeachment of the House of Representatives will need the confirmation of the other half of the US Congress, the Senate.

However, some Nigerians on tweeter have called on the National Assembly to impeach President Buhari too because he has done worse than what President Trump was accused of.

‏@jerryfrankson posted: “At least if Buhari cannot be impeached for anything, he should be impeached for human rights violations, and abuse of power. He has corrupted all our institutions. US have done it, We can too.”

Tope Akinyode‏ posted: “Last week, US lawmakers offered to help Nigeria’s failing democracy. Our presidency called their bluff. Today, US lawmakers have proven actions speak louder than words. They’re defending their own democracy religiously. Nigeria needs to learn. “

Somto Onuchukwu‏ posted: “If Nigeria were to be United States, our national assembly will have over 50 reasons since the inception of his administration to impeach him.”

Kikelomo sowore‏ posted: “Disobedience to court orders is the highest abuse of power. If we #ImpeachBuhari for this, it’s simply bringing sanity to our democratic space.”

@Edwardikpen stated: “Buhari must go. We don’t want a tyrant as our president. We can make this a reality. All we need to do is occupy the streets in hundreds of thousands all over the country. No man is greater than the country. Buhari can’t be flexing muscles like that. He’s no God.“

Kunle Wizeman Ajayi‏ wrote: “Its long overdue! Adolf Hitler was elected, just like Benito Mussolini.Tyrants usually ride on the back of democracy to rein in terror through ethnicity; religion; and fake social reforms. Trump impeached. But our Parliament is in bed. The way to go is to unite and #ImpeachBuhari.”

Bisi wrote: “Buhari’s COAS is the longest serving since the activities of Boko haram; though under his regime BH are controlling LGA’s. Same with Chief of Air Staff; though he “mistakenly” bombed

Nigerians in 2017. SP Lawan said his wishes are commands. Is it Tanko? Audio #Impeachbuhari.

The Eagle Online however reports that some persons were skeptical if President Buhari can be impeached stressing that members of the National Assembly are also part of the leadership challenges bedeviling the country.