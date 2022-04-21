Buhari mourns victims of Nigerian Air Force plane crash

President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned the “tragic and unfortunate” death of two officers in a Nigerian Air Force plane crash in Kaduna.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, made this known on Wednesday.

In a statement, Shehu quoted President Buhari as having said on the death of Flight Lieutenant Abubakar Alkali and Flight Lieutenant Elijah Haruna Karatu: “I am shocked beyond words by the demise of these two promising young men who risked their lives in the service of the country.

“There is no reward big enough to pay for the services of these young and dedicated professional airmen in the service of their country.”

While extending his sympathies to the Chief of Air Staff and the families of the deceased, the President called for “more safety measures to forestall tragic incidents of this kind.

“I welcome the decision by the NAF authorities to investigate this accident, but I also call on them to publish and implement the recommendations of the reports of past investigations into air accidents, with a view to preventing future tragedies and putting closure to the families and friends of the deceased.”