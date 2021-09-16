Buhari mourns veteran teacher, Hajiya Tani

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed shock over the death of Hajiya Hadiza Tani Mohammed, senior wife of the late Alhaji Garba Muhammad-Gadi, a close political associate of the President and former Deputy Governor of Bauchi State, who led the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) delegation during the merger that led to the birth of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a condolence message, President Buhari said:

“I have received the passing of Hajiya Tani with a heavy heart and profound sadness.

”Let me convey my deepest sympathy to her family, the Bauchi State Government and the Katagum Emirate Council over the demise of this dedicated teacher, school principal and retired Deputy Director in the Federal Ministry of Education.

”May God forgive and bless her gentle soul and reward her good deeds with aljanna.”