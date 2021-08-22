Buhari mourns veteran diplomat, Ambassador Dahiru Abubakar

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of veteran diplomat, Ambassador Muhammad Dahiru Abubakar.

In a statement on Sunday by his Senior Special Assistant (Media & Publicity), Garba Shehu, President Buhari said, “the death of Dahiru comes as a shock to me because we lost him at a critical point when his vast and valuable experience, knowledge and wisdom were acutely needed by the country.”

“The former Ambassador to Argentina and China was a man of solid integrity, a reputation he kept unsoiled throughout his extensive public service career.

“I’m proud of his untainted record of integrity and selfless service. He had never used public office for personal profits – a rare quality in a society where people are obsessed with the desire to amass wealth by any means.”

The president prayed to Almighty God to forgive the gentle soul of the deceased and reward his good deeds with paradise.

He also extended his condolences to the family and government of Kano State over what he called “this enormous loss of a great Nigerian.”