Buhari mourns Umaru Shehu’s death

Former President Muhammadu has joined the nation in mourning the eminent Professor of medicine, Prof. Umaru Shehu.

Until his death, Prof. Shehu was the Chairman of the board of the Nigerian Institute of Virology, Umaru Shehu.

In a message of condolence signed by his Spokesperson and sent to the deceased’s family of the deceased, government and people of Borno State and the entire nation, Buhari paid a rich tribute to the late Professor, saying that he epitomised the best spirit of human beings.

“Through his many years of medical practice, he saved the lives of so many people. He played a pivotal roles in shaping many of the progressive policies in the health sector in the country. May Allah bless his soul,” the former President said