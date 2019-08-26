President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the family, friends and fans of former Super Falcons striker, Ifeanyi Stephanie Chiejine, who passed on in her prime, 36 years.

The President condoled with the Super Falcons and sports authorities over the loss of the dedicated and passionate player who made history as the youngest player in the Women’s World Cup in 1999.

Buhari affirmed that Chiejine was a worthy ambassador of Nigeria with her dexterity on the field and providing leadership for the team as the first captain, commending her patriotism in playing for the country at three World Cup tournaments and two Olympic finals.

President Buhari prayed that the Almighty God will receive the soul of the departed and grant her family the fortitude to bear the loss.