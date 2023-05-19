Buhari mourns Subomi Balogun ‘s death

President Muhammadu Buhari has shared in the grief of the business community, particularly banking and investment sector, over the passing of an illustrious citizen, Otunba Michael “Subomi” Balogun.

Otunba Balogun died Friday in a London hospital at age 89.

The President, in a press statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina Friday in Abuja, condoled with family members, friends and associates of the revered businessman.

He noted that Balogun’s legacy of kindness and charity stretched into many homes, institutions and communities, touching lives through education, health, and multiple empowerment opportunities.

Buhari affirmed that Balogun, ”through foresight, wisdom, and hard work, lived ahead of his time, by starting the First City Merchant Bank in 1983, which grew over the years, with branches across the country and working assiduously for the take-off and success of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.”

The President noted the outpouring of testimonies on the life and times of the legendary banker, especially his towering influence in grooming many talented leaders in the sector, who had since set up their investment platforms, within and outside the country.

President Buhari prayed that God would receive the soul of the departed, and comfort all his loved ones.