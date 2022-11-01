Buhari mourns renowned educationist, writer, Prof David Olagoke

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent condolences to the family of retired Professor of English and English Literature and former Dean, Faculty of Arts, Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti, Prof David Olagoke, 88, whose service to the nation will remain indelible.

President Buhari shares the loss with friends and professional associates of the scholar, writer and publisher, who enriched Nigeria’s educational administrative system and curricular with his intellect and wisdom, with evergreen plays like The Incorruptible Judge, Irokoman and the Woodcaver, and Death in the Forest.

The President notes the rich pedigree of the educationist, shaped by years of unwavering commitment to research and teaching, starting out as Education Officer at King’s College, Lagos, in 1958, Lecturer II/I, University of Lagos, 1968-76; Senior Lecturer, 1976-84; Associate Professor of English University of Lagos, 1984-87 and Professor of English and Dean of Arts, Ondo State University, Ado-Ekiti, November 1987.

The President believes that Prof. Olagoke, who was Longman Research Fellow, will be remembered for his contribution to knowledge, wise counsels to students and leaders, and exemplary lifestyle of discipline and simplicity.

President Buhari prays that the Almighty God will receive the soul of the departed, and comfort his family.





