Buhari mourns PRP chairman, Sule Bello, former Delta MILAD, Air Commodore Kefas

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over death of People’s Redemption Party (PRP) Chairman, Prof. Sule Bello and former Military Administrator of Delta State, Air Commodore Ibrahim Kefas.

President Buhari described late Prof. Bello as “not only a distinguished historian, but also a politician with progressive ideas who took the bold plunge to step into Balarabe Musa’s shoes at a time opportunism was taking over our political culture at the expense of principles.”

President Buhari said: “I’m happy with the involvement of great academics like Prof. Bello in politics because it would go a long way to enhance the quality of our democratic representation.”

According to the President, “Prof. Bello had demonstrated that it was not enough for academics to remain on the periphery as critics, but they should also take active part in efforts to shape the course of our democracy.”

President Buhari also paid tribute to late Military Administrator of Delta State, Air Commodore Ibrahim Kefas, describing him “as one of our finest military officers who did his job with remarkable professionalism.”

He said that “the sacrifices of the fine Air Force officer will never be forgotten and Nigeria will remain eternally grateful for his patriotic services.”