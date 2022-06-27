Buhari mourns Nigerian Ambassador found dead in America

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of a career diplomat, Ambassador Ejeviome Eloho Otobo, who served the country for many years before working for the United Nations in various capacities, including non-resident senior fellow in Peacebuilding and Global Economic Policy at Global Governance Institute in Brussels, Belgium.

The Ambassador was found dead in the United States of America on June 24 after police declared him missing on June 19.

In a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, on Monday, Buhari said he shares in the pain of loss with professional colleagues, particularly those who worked closely with him at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and United Nations, as well as Government and people of Delta State.

Shehu added: President Buhari notes the worthy representation of Nigeria by the career diplomat, who brought glory to the country with his expertise in repairing relations and reforming institutions, taking up some challenging responsibilities over the years like Acting Assistant Secretary-General for Peacebuilding Support, United Nations Peacebuilding Commission (PBC).

“The President recalled with great admiration, Ambassador Otobo’s many contributions to the maiden outing of the Nigeria International Partnership Forum last year in Paris, promoting the country with talent and great energy, regretting that his valued contributions will be missed in the second one coming up shortly.

“The President prays for the repose of the soul of the diplomat.”