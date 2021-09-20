Buhari mourns late philanthropist Chibuzor Ude

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed shock and grief over the demise of a foremost Igbo leader and philanthropist, Alhaji Abdulazeez Chibuzor Ude of Enugu State.

Reacting to the death of the media investor, Buhari described Ude as “one of the most unostentatious philanthropists in the country who worked for humanity without making any noise about it.”

He noted: “Doing goodness without bragging about it is one of the greatest virtues, and the late Abdulazeez Ude had passed such a test of humility with distinction.

Buhari said credit should also be given to the deceased for his “significant contributions to the creation of Anambra, Ebonyi and Delta states by being one of the signatories or advocates for that effort.”

“Apart from his philanthropic activities, the late Alhaji Ude was also an advocate of religious tolerance who didn’t discriminate against anyone because of religious differences,” the president said, according to a statement by Garba Shehu, his spokesman.

He prayed to Allah to forgive the deceased’s shortcomings and reward his good deeds with paradise.