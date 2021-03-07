President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family and friends of Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Nwali Sylvester Ngwuta, who passed away in the early hours of Sunday in Abuja.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, made Buhari’s position known in a statement on Sunday.

Shehu said: “The President joins people and government of Ebonyi State, Nigeria Bar Association and members of the Bench in mourning the legal luminary, regretting that the death of the eminent Justice will leave a gap in the Supreme Court, considering his experience and dedication to interpretation of the constitution.

“President Buhari believes Justice Ngwuta lived and served the country with his knowledge of the law.

“The President prays that the Almighty God will accept the soul of the departed, and comfort his family.”