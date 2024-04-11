Buhari mourns intellectual giant, Ogbonnaya Onu

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned the passing of Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, the first civilian governor of Abia state and former minister of Science, Technology and Innovation under his administration.

The former president joined family members of the deceased and the entire nation in mourning the demise of the notable politician.

Onu died at the age of 72 on Thursday.

In his reaction to the news of the death of the former chairman of the All Nigeria Peoples Party, ANPP, a party that once fielded him as a presidential candidate, Buhari said the nation had lost “one of its most outstanding scientific minds and intellectuals.

Also Read:

“He was an intellectual giant.

“My heart goes out to his family, the government and people of Abia State and the country at large. May his soul rest in peace.”