President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the family, friends and associates of former Military Governor of Kwara State, Brigadier General Ahmed Abdullahi Aboki (rtd), on his passing.

The President’s message was contained in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, on Saturday.

Shehu added: “The President also condoles with the government and people of Nasarawa State, noting with admiration the contributions of the All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart to the achievements of the governing party in both the state and nation.

“President Buhari recalls the distinguished career and contributions to national development of the one-time Director of Military Intelligence (DMI), Minister of Communications, Social Development, Youth and Sports, urging all those mourning Gen. Aboki to take consolation in the knowledge that he served his country and community admirably.

“As the body of the Gen. Aboki goes home today, the President prays that God will comfort the family and all those mourning the late military officer and seasoned politician, and grant his amiable and gentle soul Paradise.”