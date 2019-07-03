President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of Hon. Haske Francis Hananniya, a former member of the House of Representatives for Hong/Gombi constituency in Adamawa State.

The deceased is the younger brother of retired Maj.-Gen. Haladu Hananniya, the former Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Commission and President Buhari’s friend and companion in the Nigerian Army.

In a condolence message on Wednesday issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu in Abuja on Wednesday, President Buhari said he was deeply touched by the demise of the budding politician.

While extending his condolences to Gen. Hananniya and his entire family over the tragic loss, the President prayed to God to bless the soul of deceased and grant those he left behind the fortitude to overcome this irreparable loss.