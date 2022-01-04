Buhari mourns former CNS, Rear Admiral Ishaya Ibraham (retired), DMI boss, Brig-Gen Ibrahim Sabo

President Muhammadu Buhari condoles with family of former Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Ishaya Iko Ibrahim (retired), who served as Flag Officer Commanding Naval Training Command and Naval Western Command before reaching the peak of his career.

The President joins friends and associates, particularly in the military hierarchy, in mourning the passing of the naval officer, whose meritorious service to the nation continues to inspire many officers, leaving a sustained legacy of loyalty, patriotism and gallantry.

President Buhari also commiserates with the family and associates of former Head of the Directorate of Military Intelligence, Brig-Gen Ibrahim Sabo, whose contributions to the security structure and operations will always be remembered, particularly playing a significant role in counselling leaders after his retirement.

The President prays that the Almighty God will receive the souls of the departed former military officers, and comfort their families.