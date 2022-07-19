Buhari mourns first trained cosmetologist, Olayinka Osibogun-Wright

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with family of Nigeria’s first trained cosmetologist and businesswoman, Mama Olayinka Abiodun Osibogun-Wright, praying that the Almighty God will comfort them over the great loss.

The President believes Mama Osibogun-Wright lived an inspiring life, dedicated to God and service of humanity, leaving imprints of charity on the poor and underprivileged, and a legacy of singing in the church choir for more than 50 years.

President Buhari notes the strength of character, nobility and courage of the departed entrepreneur, who was the brain behind popular hair care product, Clarissa, in the 50s, 60s and 70s, and who always shared her wisdom with the younger generation and guided many to attain success in various endeavours.

The President commiserates with friends and associates of Mama Osibogun-Wright, and the communities she served and touched in Ijebu, Egba, Lagos, Ibadan and Ikorodu, among others.

President Buhari prays for the repose of the soul of the departed philanthropist.