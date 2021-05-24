President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his condolences over the death of a former Northern Regional Minister of Animal Health and Northern Cameroon Affairs, Alhaji Abdullahi Dan Buram Jada, who passed away in his nineties.

In a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), Garba Shehu, the president described the late First Republic minister as a dedicated and disciplined public servant who put the interest of the people above personal interests.

“Public servants of his generation were primarily motivated by the passion for service.

“I’m pleased to recall the distinguished public service record of the late minister who discharged his responsibilities with the fear of God and selflessness.

“His being called upon to serve in various capacities after his retirement was a testimony to his varied character and reputation,” the president said of the late statesman.