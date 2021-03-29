President Muhammadu Buhari has offered condolences to the people of Arochukwu Kingdom in Abia State on the death of the Eze Aro of Arochukwu, Mazi Ogbonnaya Okoro, CFR.

The president’s condolence message was contained in a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina.

Aged 89, the Eze Aro ascended the throne in 1995 and reigned for 25 years.

The President described the Eze Aro as a nationalist, statesman, selfless first class traditional ruler “whose valued contributions in upholding the Arochukwu culture, Igbo tradition and values as an important part of our nation building cannot be easily quantified.”

Buhari regretted that Nigeria had lost an elder statesman, an academic and renowned nationalist, who led the Aros in Nigeria and around the world with great vision for the past 25 years.

The President on behalf of the Federal Government and Nigerians conveyed sympathy to Aros at home and in the diaspora, and to the government and people of Abia State.

He prayed that the soul of Mazi Ogbonnaya Okoro, pioneer head of Department of Laboratory Technology at the University of Nigeria Teaching hospital, Enugu, rests in peace, and that God will comfort all those that mourn him.