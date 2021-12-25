Subscribe
Life and Style

Buhari mourns extraordinary public servant, Ado Gwaram

Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari joins the government and people of Kano State in mourning a distinguished public servant, two-time Secretary to the State Government, SSG Ado Gwaram whose demise was announced Friday.

The President described the late Ado Gwaram as a man of courage, foresight, firmness and spine.

“He was at the forefront of many community service initiatives. “He inspired several young people with his personal integrity which was unimpeachable and spoke truth to power. On account of these, he rightfully enjoyed the respect and patronage of every administration, military and civilian, in the old and new Kano State.

“May Allah repose his soul,” said President Buhari.

