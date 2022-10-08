Buhari mourns ex-PDP Chairman, Vincent Ogbulafor

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of Chief Vincent Ogbulafor, former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who passed on Friday at 73.

In a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, on Saturday in Abuja, Buhari commiserated with leaders and members of the PDP, the Olokoro Royal family in Umuahia, government and people of Abia over the loss of the former party chieftain.

According to the president, the former national chairman will be remembered for his role in the nation’s democratic growth.

He commended the zeal of the late Prince of Olokoro in sustaining the unity and progress of the country.

Buhari prayed that God would accept the soul of the departed, and comfort his family.