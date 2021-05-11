President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday joined the people of Taraba State in their moment of grief as they mourn Hajiya Aisha Jummai Alhassan, former Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development.

Represented by a delegation led by Engineer Abubakar Aliyu, Minister of State, Works and Housing, Buhari told her bereaved father, Alhaji Abubakar Ibrahim OON; Sarkin Ayyukan Muri, the Emir of Muri, Alhaji Abbas Tafida, and the Taraba State governor, Architect Darius Ishaku, that the nation has lost a woman leader and that her death leaves a huge void in Nigerian politics.

He said, “We lost a great leader with an indomitable spirit with people, especially the womenfolk, at her heart. The late Aisha Alhassan was strong, bold and people-oriented.”

A brother of the deceased and former Senator, Abdulaziz Ibrahim, who spoke on behalf of the family, thanked the president for making their sister a minister.

The Emir, on his part, described death as inevitable. He prayed for the deceased and thanked the president for his support to the people of the state.

Governor Ishaku described the late minister as one of the closest persons to him, describing her as a great mobilizer and a minister who “did not speak lies.”

The governor expressed his happiness that he did not disappoint the president by bringing back peace to the Mambilla plateau.

“Mambilla is peaceful today,” he said, hoping that the solidarity and friendship between the state and the centre will continue.

Other members of the delegation were Barrister Mohammed Hassan Abdullahi, Minister of State, Science and Technology and the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.