Buhari mourns ex-Military Administrator of Rivers, Musa Shehu’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari Monday in Abuja mourned the passing of a former Secretary-General of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), retired Col. Musa Shehu.

Shehu served as military administrator of Rivers and Plateau at different times in his military career.

In a condolence message issued by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, President Buhari commiserated with members and leaders of the ACF, friends and associates of the former military officer.

The President prayed that God, in His mercy, would grant the departed a restful repose.