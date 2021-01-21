President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of Muhammadu Gambo Jimeta, a one-time Inspector General of Police, whose transition was announced on Thursday evening.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, made this known on Thursday.

Conveying the condolences of his family and that of the government and people of Nigeria, the President described the late crack police detective as “a man of great courage, intellect and a true Nigerian Statesman,” adding: “Today, Nigeria lost a great son. He lived for the nation and served with all his strength.

“May Allah bless his soul and give fortitude to the bereaved family, the government and people of Adamawa State to bear this irreparable loss.”