President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed shock and grief over the death of the Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris.

Mallam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, in a statement in Abuja on Sunday, said Buhari condoled with the government and people of Kaduna State over the demise of the traditional ruler.

In a condolence message to Gov. Nasir El-Rufai, the government and people of Kaduna State, the president said:

“With the passing of Alhaji Shehu Idris, Nigeria has lost one of its longest reigning traditional monarchs whose contributions to the promotion of unity and peaceful coexistence among Nigerians cannot be forgotten for years to come.

”The Emir of Zazzau, who ascended to the throne in 1975, had used his long reign to serve his people with dedication and identified with their aspirations at all times.”

He prayed to Allah to forgive the late Emir and grant his family and subjects the fortitude to bear the loss.

The Emir died at the 44 Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna in the early hours of Sunday at the age of 84.

Shehu Idris was crowned the Emir of Zazzau on Feb. 15, 1975, and ruled Zazzau emirate for 45 years, before his death.