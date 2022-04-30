Buhari mourns eminent businessman and sports promoter, for burial today

President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned the death of Tahir Fadlallah, a prominent businessman, sports promoter and President, Lebanese Community in Kano.

The body of the deceased, who died after a protracted illness in Beirut, Lebanon, is due in Kano for burial on Saturday.

The President, who was informed of the incident, expressed the sadness of his family and that of the nation on the demise of Fadlallah, saying that the businessman and manufacturer, known to employ hundreds of workers in the many businesses he ran, was “greatly respected and admired”.

President Buhari prayed to Allah for the repose of his soul and strength and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the loss.

In his lifetime, Fadlallah had associated very closely with political and traditional authorities, dedicating a lot of his resources to philanthropy and the promotion of sports.

He owned and managed the budding football club, Tahir Babes of Kano.