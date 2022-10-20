Buhari mourns Ekiti Speaker, calls him soldier of democracy

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the Government and people of Ekiti State in mourning the passing of the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Funminiyi Afuye, who died on Wednesday in Ado-Ekiti, aged 66 years.

President Buhari said the late Speaker had distinguished himself as a key soldier for democracy and was widely admired as a humble grassroots political leader who relentlessly championed the interests of his people.

“He served the State and its people diligently and devoted his life to uplifting common good,” said the President.

He prayed for the repose of his soul and fortitude on the part of his family, friends, admirers and the entire people of the State in bearing the loss.