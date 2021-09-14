Buhari mourns Dr Sule Sani Stores

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of Dr Sule Sani Stores, Turakin Katsina, over the passing of the former public servant, whose contributions to the development of Nigeria will not be forgotten.

The President believes that the former Director of Medical Services at the Federal Ministry of Health served the country diligently, leaving a legacy of integrity and discipline.

President Buhari commiserated with the government and people of Katsina, the Katsina Emirate Council and all his associates.

The President prays that the Almighty God will forgive his shortcomings on earth, and grant him Jannatul Firdaus.