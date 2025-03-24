Buhari mourns death of Gov. Radda’s mother

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the government and the people of Katsina State in mourning the demise of Hajiya Safara’u Umaru Baribari, the mother of Governor Dikko Umaru Radda of Katsina State.

The spokesman of the former president, Malam Garba Shehu, revealed this in a statement made available to The Eagle Online.

She revealed that in a message to the governor, Buhari said: “It is with profound sadness that I convey my deepest sympathies for the passing of your beloved mother, Hajiya Safara’u.

“No matter how big a person becomes, they need their mother.

Also Read

“The thoughts and prayers of my family are with you and your family during this difficult period as we remember her life and service to women and the community at large.

“May Allah reward her good deeds, and her legacy an inspiration to her descendants and future generations.

“May Allah grant her Aljannatul Firdaus.”

Post Views: 21