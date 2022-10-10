Buhari mourns Chief Onyebuchi, teacher, public administrator

President Muhammadu Buhari has paid tribute to Chief Micah Onyebuchi of Umuoko Amuzukwu Ibeku in Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State, a professional teacher, public servant and community leader, who died at the age of 90.

Chief Onyebuchi was the first principal of Afara Secondary School Umuahia and also served as the principal of Isingwu Secondary School Umuahia between 1983-1984 and then prestigious Methodist College Uzuakoli between 1984 – 1985.

The University of Ibadan trained historian also served as Director General of the Local Government Service Commission in Abia State, Deputy Chairman of Umuahia North Local Government Area and commissioner in Abia State Civil service Commission.

The President recalls that as the longest serving chairman of Abia State Universal Basic Education Board (ASUBEB), Chief Onyebuchi’s legacies in the development of primary education in his state would continue to be a reference point in the education sector.

He trusts that Onyebuchi’s exemplary leadership as a dedicated community and Christian leader, who derived joy in helping and mentoring young people, would continue to inspire those who mourn him in his family, community, state and beyond.

President Buhari conveys his deepest condolences to the Onyebuchi family, Knights of John Wesley (KJW) in the Methodist Church Nigeria, as well as the government and people of Abia State.

He prays God almighty to grant repose to the soul of the departed and comfort to all who mourn.