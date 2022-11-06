Buhari mourns Ambassador’s mother, civil rights activist Atoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent his condolences to Ambassador Mohammed Rimi, Baraden Katsina, Nigeria’s representative in the United Arab Emirates, on the passing of his mother.

The condolence message was contained in a statement on Saturday by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu.

Hajiya Aishatu Muhammad (Indon Ankeke) died on October 30, 2022 at the age of 90 and was buried in Katsina on October 31.

In a message to the Ambassador, the bereaved family members and the government and people of Katsina State, President Buhari said: “My condolences on the passing away of Hajiya Aishatu, Ambassador Rimi’s mother.

“May her soul rest in peace.

“In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the entire family, the government and people of Katsina State.”

In another message to the nation’s civil rights community and to the family of late Ariyo-Dare Atoye, civil rights activist and until his death the Executive Director of Adopt A Goal Initiative, President Buhari said the nation has lost an honest and hardworking citizen, “one who can be described as a promoter of non-violent agitation.”

Buhari said Atoye’s moderating influence on civil society movement in the country as manifested in “his constructive role in the shaping of, the eventual passage, and coming into law of the celebrated Electoral Act which I recently signed into law, will not be forgotten by the nation.”

The President also prayed for the repose of his soul.





