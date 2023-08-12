Buhari mourns Ambassador Laaro

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the family of Ambassador Kayode Laaro, the government and people of KWARA state in mourning the demise of the country’s ambassador to France.

The former President described Ambassador Laaro as an outstanding public officer who believed in strong Nigeria-France relationship.

He said the deceased diplomat left behind indelible marks on matters of governance and policy for which he will be remembered, saying that his term as ambassador marked an iconic moment in the relations between the two countries.

He prayed to Allah to rest his soul.