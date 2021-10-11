Buhari mourns Aku Uka of Wukari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday in Abuja described the passing on of Aku Uka of Wukari, Dr Shekarau Masa-Ibi, as a great loss to Taraba and to Nigeria.

Until his death, the traditional ruler was Chairman, Taraba State Council of Chiefs.

Malam Garba Shehu, the president’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity quoted him as saying: “the late paramount ruler was a simple man.

“He avoided publicity and controversy throughout his life of service to his people and to the country.

“The passing of Shekarau Angyu at this time when the country needs his immense wisdom and knowledge in its efforts to overcome its challenges is a great loss for which I cannot find the right words to describe.

“Though death is inevitable, we cannot forget the immense contributions of the late Aku Uka to the promotion of peace, harmony, unity, tolerance and peaceful coexistence in his community and in the country at large.’’