Buhari mourns Adebanjo: An immense loss to Nigeria

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed deep sadness over the passing of Chief Ayo Adebanjo, describing his death as a monumental loss to the nation.

Buhari, in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, paid tribute to Adebanjo’s legacy, highlighting his contributions to law, politics, and socio-cultural activism.

He said, “The late Chief Adebanjo was one of those rare politicians who straddled the worlds of the legal profession, politics, and socio-cultural activism.”

Buhari extended his condolences to Adebanjo’s family, admirers, and the government and people of Ogun State, praying for the repose of his soul and for strength to those mourning his loss.

