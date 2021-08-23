Buhari mourns Adanma Okpara, wife of ex-Premier of Eastern Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the family of late Michael Okpara, Premier of Eastern Nigeria during the First Republic, on the passing of Adanma.

Adanma, who hailed from Afugiri Ohuhu clan in Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia, died at 97.

The president, in a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, on Monday in Abuja, joined the government and people of Abia and all Nigerians in mourning the passing of an enterprising and disciplined mother.

He described Adanma, a recipient of several awards and honours from faith-based and humanitarian organisations, as a worthy example of humility and hardwork to her children and the many women she mentored in her community.

President Buhari affirmed that the late wife of the very formidable figure in the First Republic and the Eastern Nigeria, led by example even after leaving public office.

According to the president, his prayers and thoughts are with the family members, friends and members of the Knight of John Wesley (KJW) in the Methodist Church Nigeria, who will greatly miss her warmth, grace and depth of wisdom.

President Buhari prayed God Almighty to grant the soul of the departed eternal rest.