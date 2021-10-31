Photos as President Buhari meets Asiwaju Tinubu in Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari met with the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, in Aso Rock on Sunday.

The meeting was held behind closed doors.

After the meeting, Tinubu said he visited to thank the President for checking on him in London after having knee surgery.

“I came to thank President Muhammadu Buhari for visiting me in London when I had knee surgery. He demonstrated empathy. He is an exceptional leader,” he said.

Buhari, on Thursday, August 13, visited the Tinubu, in London, United Kingdom. Then, Tinubu was seen leaning on a walking stick as he posed for a shot with the President in photos shared on Facebook by a presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad.

Tinubu has been rumoured to nurse presidential ambition in 2023.