Buhari meets Tinubu, Bukola, Dogara in Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met behind closed door with a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Before his meeting with Tinubu, Buhari had earlier met with the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dogara Yakubu.

The two separate meetings between the President and his visitors took place at the New Banquet Hall.

President Buhari had on October 26 met with the leaders of the National Assembly after the cancellation of the planned dinner for lawmakers in the Presidential Villa.

The President was to host the lawmakers to dinner at the new Banquet Hall of the State House, Abuja, by 8:30pm on Thursday.

He, however, met behind closed doors at his official residence with Saraki and Dogara alongside the Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, and some presidential aides.

President Buhari had earlier met with President Alassane Ouattara of Cote D’ivoire, who was on official visit to Nigeria.

Ouattara had since returned to Abidjan, the capital of Cote D’ivoire.