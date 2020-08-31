President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met behind closed door with the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, at the State House, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, and Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, were at the meeting, which lasted for about an hour.

NAN reports that the agenda of the meeting between the President and the 78-year-old religious leader was unknown as at the time of filing this report.

Adeboye had in 2017 visited the President in London, who then was on medical vacation.

The Redeemed Christian Church of God is a Pentecostal mega church and denomination founded in Lagos with millions of followers.