President Muhammadu Buhari is currently hosting the Prime Minister of the Libyan Government of National Unity, Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Dbeibeh and members of his entourage arrived the forecourt of the Presidential Villa at about 10.05am and were received by President Buhari.

Others who joined the President at the forecourt of the villa included cabinet members as well as some presidential aides.

NAN gathered that the two leaders are expected to deliberate on bilateral issues meant to benefit and enhance the economies of both countries.

NAN also leant that Dbeibeh would use the opportunity of the meeting with the Nigerian leader to console him and people of Nigeria over the death of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, and 10 other military officers last Friday.

The visiting Libyan leader had on May 25 participated in the Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Lake Chad Basin Commission held at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

