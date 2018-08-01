Buhari meets Gambian leader at Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday met behind closed doors with Gambia’s President Adama Barrow at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports Barrow is visiting Nigeria for the second time since his inauguration as Gambian President on February 19, 2017.

The 51-year-old Gambian president was received by President Buhari at the fore court of the presidential villa at about 3.10p.m.

President Buhari played a major role in ensuring smooth democratic transition in The Gambia when the former Gambian President Yahya Jammeh refused to step aside.

Buhari, who is now the current Chairman of the Economic Community of West Africa was appointed by the ECOWAS as mediator on the Gambian political impasse.