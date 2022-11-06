Buhari lists expectations at commissioning of Nigeria-Cameroon border bridge, post

President Muhammadu Buhari has in Ikom, Cross River State commissioned the Nigeria-Cameroon Border Bridge and Joint Border Post, listing the gains and expectations of the two countries to include boost in trade and efforts of the two countries to combat terrorism.

President Buhari performed the commissioning ceremony jointly with his Cameroonian counterpart, Paul Biya.

He spoke as Nigeria’s Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola (SAN), took a holistic view of the projects and declared to the large audience that attended the event: “We have delivered.”

The President also said the commissioning of the 1.5 metre Bridge and Post, funded by the two governments, as well as the African Development Bank would increase the volume of trade and commerce between the two countries.

Represented at the occasion by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada, the President told the audience of top officials and members of the border communities as well as security agencies at the venue: “The government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria expects that this Joint Border Bridge and Post will enhance security patrol and cooperation in this part of our border with the Republic of Cameroon.

“While we have confidence that this project will accomplish its set target, it is also our hope that it will complement the current efforts of the Federal Republics of Nigeria and Cameroon to combat the scourge of terrorism and violent extremism in our region”, the President declared adding that the activities of violent extremists have become a major challenge to the development of the sub regions.

“This menace has continued to threaten our economies and the maximization of the potentials of our countries as well as cause political upheavals and menace in our region. Hence it is our hope that the commissioning of this project will accelerate the efforts of our gallant security personnel who are already doing very well in securing our territories.”

Expressing delight that the project would enhance the volume of economic activities in regions particularly as well as facilitate the movement of goods and services within the countries along the Corridor, President Buhari said it would also serve as a critical link between the countries of the Economic Community of West African States and those of the Economic Community of Central African States.

Describing the completion and commissioning of the project as timely, President Buhari declared: “Therefore, we expect that the commissioning of this Joint Border Bridge and Post will not only strengthen the already existing cordial relationship between Nigeria and Cameroon but will enhance cooperation between ECOWAS and ECCAS countries.

“We also pray this project will enhance interconnectivity of our people and communities and also increase the standards and reduce the barrier to interregional trade and strengthen border security, deepen inextricably the fraternal and cultural bond already existing between Nigerians and Cameroonians living along the border communities.”

President Buhari said the project, which, according to him, “is part of the ongoing Nigeria-Cameroon Multinational Highway Transport Facilitation Programme”, would remain a visible testimony to the continuing cooperation and good neighbourliness between Nigeria and Cameroon as well as regional economic communities.

He added: “This Bridge and the Joint Border Post are proof that when African regions work with African institutions of standard, critical developmental projects can be achieved in record time.”

The President expressed delight that both Nigerians and Cameroonians living in the border areas have remained jubilant since the completion of the Bridge and Joint Border Post.

According to him: “Such excitement symbolizes the resolve of our people and governments to remain connected in spite of our seemingly artificial boundaries.”

Commending the government and people of Cameroon for their cooperation and support towards the completion of the project, the President also thanked the funding partners, particularly the African Development bank, for their role in financing the project, adding that under the leadership of Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina, “the Bank has become by all standards a beacon of support in all matter relating to Africa’s development efforts to ensure the timely completion of this project”.

Conscious of the diplomatic importance of the project to both countries, Buhari declared: “Let me also underscore that in order to maximize the benefits of this project, Nigerian and Cameroonian officials who will be saddled with the responsibility of manning the border posts in particular must act in the most professional manner as well as in line with global best practice with effect from today.”

In his own remarks, his Cameroonian counterpart, President Paul Biya, said the Bridge and Post facilities are expected to help increase trade and strengthen cooperation between countries of the ECOWAS and those of the ECCAS in general, and between Cameroon and Nigeria in particular.

President Biya, who was represented by the Cameroonian Minister of Public Works, Emmanuel Nganou Njoumessi, said the direct beneficiaries of the programme “are the transport services users, as well as the 11million inhabitants (3m in Cameroon and 8m in Nigeria) in the programme area representing 7% of the total population of the two countries.”

He added that the programme would reduce overall transport cost and improve the living conditions of the populations living along the road.

The President said the Programme for the transport facilitation of the Bamenda-Enugu road Corridor was conceived by the founding fathers as a confidence building measure to strengthen relations between Nigeria and Cameroon following the strained relations arising as a result of the Bakassi Peninsula issue.

He explained further that the 443km long Bamenda-Enugu Corridor comprises the Cameroon Bamenda-Mfum-Ekok Road sections, the Nigerian road sections of 240km, the bridge over the Munaya River in Cameroon and the border bridge of 230 metres Mfum-Ekok Bridge over the Cross River.

Delivering his welcome address earlier, Fashola, while expressing delight that the project has been delivered according to the scheduled time, declared: “We have delivered. I can say with pride that our job has been done for the benefit of the people of Nigeria and Cameroun which the bridge connects.”

Also commending the vision of the founding fathers in conceiving the project, the Minister acknowledged with gratitude the roles played by the funding partners, the Ministry’s Engineers and Directors as well as the host communities of Nigeria and Cameroon.

He said: “The most important thing about this project is that the Bridge not only connects Nigeria and Cameroon but it begins a journey of a Trans-Africa connection. The Nigeria/Cameroon Multinational Highway from Enugu in Nigeria to Bamenda in Cameroon is also part of the Dakar-Lagos-Mombasa-Kenya Trans-African Highway and this is the significance of this project.”

In an interview, the Clan Chief of the host community, Ajassor, His Royal Highness Anthony Ntui Etta II, who represented the Paramount Ruler of the Town, expressed gratitude to the governments of Nigeria and Cameroon for their commitment to the execution and completion of the projects, adding: “The Ajassor Clan are indeed very happy and grateful for the project.

“The significant of this project cannot be overemphasized as it will strengthen the already existing bond of affinity and further boost trans-border commercial activities between our communities with our kith and kin of Ekok border community in Cameroon and even beyond.”

The colourful ceremony, carried out on the 1.5 metre Bridge and at the new Border Post, was witnessed by top officials of both countries and representatives of ECOWAS and ECCAS as well as the funding partners: AfDB, European Union, who also delivered goodwill messages, and other stakeholders like the Hon. Minister of State for Transportation, Prince Ademola Adegoroye; his Ministry of Power counterpart, Hon. Goddy Jedy Agba; as well as the representative of Cross River Central Senatorial District, Professor Sandy Onor.

The ceremony was spiced by traditional dancers from the host communities of both countries.





