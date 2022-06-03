Buhari leaves Spain for Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has departed the Spanish capital, Madrid, for a return journey to Abuja, after a three-day State visit.

The President, who arrived Tuesday, departed Torrejon Airbase, Madrid around 8 am on Friday.

While in Madrid, Buhari met with the Spanish President, Pedro Sanchez as well as the monarch, His Majesty King Felipe VI.

During his meeting with President Sanchez, Nigeria and Spain signed some nine agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoU), including Treaty on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters; Transfer of Sentenced Persons; Extradition; Economic and Commercial Cooperation; Tourism. Others were on Sports; Health; the Fight Against COVID-19; and Science and Innovation.

On Thursday, he attended a political and business leaders’ forum, jointly organized by the Spanish Chamber of Commerce, the Ministry of Trade, and the Confederation of Employers (CEOE) where he alerted European countries to look in the direction of Africa for the solution to the resources supply challenges currently facing the global economy.

He later on hosted and addressed representatives of the Nigerian community in Spain, including professional footballers, and some Spanish investors with interests in Nigeria.

He was accompanied to Spain by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN); Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo; Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; and the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare..

Other members of the delegation are the National Security Adviser, Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno (rtd); Director-General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb. Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar; and Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa.